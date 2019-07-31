Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua City , Wellington 042374174 Death Notice



Aged 82 years. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Dad passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday 27 July 2019, in Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jill (dec); much loved and loving father and father-in-law to Robynne and Tim Nunan; Garry and Debbie (dec). Devoted and very proud Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jamie, Kelly, Breanna, Joel and Lexi; Samantha, Aidan, Chase and Roxen; Troy; Kaleb; Abbey, Ava-Mae and Aayden; Kahsharn. Loved big brother and brother-in-law to Bruce and Margaret; Richard and Cushla; Barry and Della; Bob and Helen. Uncle, cousin and mate to many. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Wellington Hospital especially those on Ward 5 South for their compassion and care of Dad.

"Go well Dad.

Our hearts are broken

but we know you are

back in the arms of Mum

and free from pain."

In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for "The Family of John Seamer" may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass for Dad will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Cross, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington, on Friday 2 August 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. The Rosary will be prayed in church at 10.30am immediately before the Mass.







