SCIASCIA, John:
Of Levin. Passed away on Friday 19 July 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, and much loved Dad of Richard and Rachel. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Levin RSA, 5 Devon Street, Levin, on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Avenue Cemetery, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019