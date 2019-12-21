SANDERS, John (Jack):
Peacefully on December 17, 2019, at Burpa Harbourview Care Home, Papakowhai; aged 95 years. Respected father and father-in-law of Kerry & Tayna, Phill & Virginia, John & Ann. Much loved Grandfather of Emma, Nicola, Danielle, Michelle, Kirsten and Scott. Special thanks to the staff of Harbourview Resthome for their care and professionalism. A service for Jack will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday, December 30, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Sanders Family" C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019