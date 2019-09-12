RUSS, John Raymond:
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Monday 9th September 2019 in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 67 years. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jason & Judy; Beth & James; Esther & Seth; Pete & Mia; John & Gloria; and Lo & Matt. Loving Granddad to his
19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to the Staff at Hutt Hospital for their wonderful care of John and support to the family. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Discovery Elim Christian Centre, 148 Major Drive, Kelson, on Friday 13th September 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter interment on the Akatarawa Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2019