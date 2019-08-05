REMMINGTON, John Albert:
Of Levin, formerly Stokes Valley. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 1st August 2019, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Michelle, and Peter and Kim. Loved grandad of Alistair, Mia and Zak. John will be sadly missed. A service for John will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Tuesday 13th August at 11am. Please forward messages to the Remmington family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019