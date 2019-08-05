John REMMINGTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John REMMINGTON.
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Death Notice

REMMINGTON, John Albert:
Of Levin, formerly Stokes Valley. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 1st August 2019, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Michelle, and Peter and Kim. Loved grandad of Alistair, Mia and Zak. John will be sadly missed. A service for John will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Tuesday 13th August at 11am. Please forward messages to the Remmington family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.