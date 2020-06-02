Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John PRESTON. View Sign Death Notice



John Joseph (Jack):

On May 30, 2020 peacefully at the St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream, aged 94 years. Last orders were called, and John decided to call it a night. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Denise and Roy and loved and treasured Grumpa of Paul and Leanne, Gemma and Clinton, and Marc. Loved Great-Grandpa of Jackson and Parker. YNWA. Special thanks to all of the staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion for their loving care shown to Jack and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral Service for Jack will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Preston family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







Published in Dominion Post from June 2 to June 3, 2020

