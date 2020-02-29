PHILP, John Robert Mills:
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Thursday February 27, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pippa; cherished father of Sarah, Matt and Nick, and father-in-law of Graham and Marcia; much loved brother of Paddy; adored grandfather of Max, Liam, Katie, Lily and Walter. A celebration of John's life will be held at Old St John's, 320 Hardy Street, Nelson on Wednesday, March 4, at 2pm. Huge thanks to the wonderfully caring and supportive staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be gratefully received. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020