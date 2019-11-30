John PETERS

Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Paraparaumu Cemetery
Kapiti Road
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

PETERS, John Michael:
Long-time resident of the Kapiti Coast. Passed peacefully at home on Thursday 28 November 2019, in the company of his friends. Much loved son of the late Lily and Len Peters, and a much respected and loved friend to many. Special thanks to his team of friends and Mary Potter Hospice staff for their loving care of John. A graveside service will be held at Paraparaumu Cemetery, Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Ride free, John
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
