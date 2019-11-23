PERKINSON, John Leo:
05.10.1934 - 19.11.2019
John passed away at his home "Bob Scott Retirement Village" on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Cherished best mate and husband to Margaret (nee Neill) for over 60 years. Beloved father and father-in-law to Glenn & Keryn, Allan & Amanda and Neil. Adored "Grumps" to Alister, Chloe & Hayden, James & Nabs, Kristi & Taylor, Oliver, Max, Daniel and Aimee, and great-grandad to wee Millie. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 60 Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Monday, November 25 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers could donations be made to one of John's favourite charities, "Riding for the Disabled", c/- PO Box 48-129 Silverstream or left in the donation box in the Church foyer. All messages to "the Perkinson Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019