PATRICK, John Erskine:
Suddenly passed away after a long brave battle on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved husband to Lynne. Loved father and father-in-law to Lara, Michael; Craig and Allison. Special Grandpop and Pop Pop to Sam, Zach and Camden, Leah. Treasured brother and brother-in-law to Kathleen, John and Rosalind and special friend to many. All communications to the Patrick Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with John's wishes a private service has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019