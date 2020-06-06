OWEN, John Robert Lyell:
6.6.1945 - 31.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at home with his family. Loved husband of Kaye (nee Hollis) for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Dan, Tania and Wayne. Loved grandad and pop of Finley and Bella, Natasha and Caitlin. Loved brother of Warwick and family (Australia). Many thanks to the staff at 5 North Wellington Hospital and the Mary Potter Hospice for their wonderful care of John. As per John's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020