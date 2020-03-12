Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John OWEN. View Sign Death Notice



Aged 91, died peacefully at his home in Levin on the morning of Tuesday 10th March 2020. John was born on September 29, 1928 in London, was raised in Seatoun, Wellington, New Zealand, and lived in the Isle of Man periodically throughout his life. He was a wonderful family man, a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Elizabeth Owen, his 3 beautiful children, Mark Gordon Christian Owen, Sarah Kathleen Owen, and Christopher John Haynes Owen, and his 7 gorgeous grandchildren, Carly Raquel Owen, Stefania Lavie Owen, Lauren Elizabeth Owen, Joshua Jones, Ella Owen, Christian Walter John Owen, and Madison Margaret Irene Owen.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all his family and everyone who knew him.

A private service for John has been held.







