OSBORNE, John Deidrick:
Peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, on 25th February 2020, aged 85 years. Loved husband and best friend of Janice. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Graeme Lingard (Kumara Junction), Gavin & Merryn (Maraekakaho), Stephen (deceased) & Annette, and best friend of Dwayne. Loved Grandad of Darryn, Joshua, Samuel, and Jesse; Kerri-Ann, and Benjamin; Johnathan, Zane, and Sophie, and of his great grandchildren Annaliese, Chantelle, Izzie, Chloe, Archie, and Finn. Friends are invited to attend John's funeral service in the Village Chapel, 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Saturday 29th February at 11.00am.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020