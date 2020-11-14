OSBORN, John Arthur:

Passed away peacefully on 10th November 2020 at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 91 years. At home with the Lord. Dearly cherished husband of Christine and the late Betty. Uncle of Martyn (Australia) and Katrina (Taupo). Close knit cousins in New Zealand and England. Special "Papa" to Lillian and Kevin Graham, Whitby and "Opa" to Michael and Matthew, Whitby. "Father" to Britta in Salzburg, Austria. My heartfelt thanks to all who cared for John during his stay of 22 days at Kenepuru Hospital, Ward 5. The dedication and loving care (also shown towards me) by all the teams was truly amazing. A Funeral Service will be held for John at the Waikanae Baptist Church, 286 Te Moana Road, on Monday, 23rd November, followed by cremation.

Gone from Life to Life through the door of death.

Messages to Christine Osborn, C/- Waikanae Funeral Home, PO Box 300, Waikanae.

