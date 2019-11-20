ORR, John Frederick:
42946, V3 and V6, Vietnam. Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital, on November 18, 2019, with family by his side. Aged 71 years. Loved and special husband to Cynthia (his Cindy). Loved "Johnny" to Duane, and Shelley; Ben, Sidney, and Ellie.
"A kind and caring man now at rest. Now you can ride free to your favourite fishing spot.
Lest We Forget"
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Saturday, November 23, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to:- the Orr Family C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019