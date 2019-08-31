O'SULLIVAN, John Joseph:
Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday 29 August 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather (nee McLeod) for 51 years. Loving father, father-in-law and Grandy of Sarah, and Jasmine; Katie, Chris, and Sophie Wyllie. Loved brother of Tim (Canada). In preference to flowers donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for John's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/John. A celebration of John's life will be held at Eagars' Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 September 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. John's service will be live streamed via his tribute page.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019