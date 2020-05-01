MURFITT, John Robert:
Peacefully at home on 28 April 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Catherine; loving father and father-in-law of John & Bernadette, Andrew, Ann & Brent and Matthew & Annalisa; much loved and proud grandad of Matthew, Madeleine, Toby, Zach, Bede, Niamh, Jack, Alice and Grace. He was larger than life, lived life to the full and enjoyed a good 'discussion' especially when bargaining for the rights of workers. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages for John's family can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation will be held. A wider celebration of John's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2020