MURCHISON,
John Edward Philip:
Peacefully on July 6, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Jaymie & Lyle, Kerri & Henry, Delyce & Donald, and Jon. Grandfather of Purdy, Kade, David, Elizabeth, and Natasha. Poppa to Asher, Maya, Ivy, and Ella. He will be missed by his family in England. Special thanks to all of those who took care of John over the years. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Mental Health Foundation PO Box 10051, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. A Service for John will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10.30am. Messages to the "Murchison Family" may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019