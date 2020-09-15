MUOLLO, John Giovanni:
Sadly, passed away on Thursday 10 September 2020. Aged 51 years. Loving dad to John-Carlo, and Dominic. Loving son of Carlo and Marie Muollo. Loved brother and brother in-law of Dion and Kim, Diana and Chris, Tony and Rachel. Former husband of Salona. Loved uncle of Natasha, Alexandra, Joshua, Calvin, Marco, Charlie, and Lauchlan.
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Friday, 18 September commencing at 11.30am. Thereafter to the Makara Cemetery for interment. Vigil prayers will be held in the Church on Thursday, 17 September from 6.00pm. Due to current restrictions, the Church has already reached full capacity for Friday. Friends are therefore invited to either join the livestream at the Wellington South Baptist Church, 284 The Parade, Island Bay, or alternatively by emailing [email protected] for livestream link details.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020