MORRIS, John Charles:

Robyn, Karleen, Darryl and families wish to express their thanks for all the support and love shown in the loss of a much loved partner, father and grandfather. For all the beautiful cards, flowers and baking. For all those who attended his funeral, many from far distances. For kind words spoken that only friends can say, your actions touched our hearts. A special thanks to the staff of Cranford Hospice for the love and care shown to John and the family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



