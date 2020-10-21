MORAN, John:
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on Tuesday 19 October 2020. John loved his partner Faith and family of 5 kids, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and each one of them adored him in return. He will leave a huge gap. In lieu of a funeral, we will be celebrating his life at Stokes Valley RSA, 21 Hawthorn Crescent, on Friday 30 October at 1.00pm, all friends and family welcome. Donations in John's memory to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020