MILLS,
John Francis: (2NZIR)
Peacefully on 25 November 2019 after a long battle. In his 81st year. Beloved husband of Jenny. Loved father and father-in-law of Heather & Tim, Robyn & Jochen, and Richard. Adored Grandad of James, Jenny, Kate, Hannah and Anna. Respected and valued member of his many communities. A Remembrance Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Makara Community Hall, Makara Road, on Thursday, 28 November, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Mill's Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019