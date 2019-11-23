McTAVISH,
John Stuart Charles:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th November 2019. Treasured husband of Pat. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Jennifer & Normand; Sheena & Mark and the late Gillian & Rob, and Wendy. Special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All communications to the McTavish Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for John will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019