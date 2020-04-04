McNAUGHTEN, John Barry
(known as Barry):
On 1st of April 2020 at his home in Upper Hutt with his wife Maureen suddenly but peacefully passed away at the age of 84. Barry was a loving husband of 62 years of Maureen. Much loved father and father in-law of Donna & Keith (Tauranga), Greg & Virginia (Auckland), Adrian & Serena (Upper Hutt) and Sean & Ciara (Ireland). Beloved grandfather of Gillian, Marley, Jaz, Emma, Sam, Lucy and great-grandfather to Lexie, Crystal and Akira. Opportunity to extend messages and memories to the family can be posted on the website https://www.legacy.com. In lieu of flower please donate to Wellington Free Ambulance in gratitude for all their assistance. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation took place on Friday the 3rd of April.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020