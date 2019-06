McMANAWAY,John Charles:On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, peacefully at Seaview Home, Picton. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loved father and father-in-law of Marie and Tony (Wellington), Paul (Somerset, England), Shona and Jim (Levin), Jenny and John (Levin), and Bernard and Debbie (Picton). Loved grandfather of Rebecca, and the late Samuel; Alastair, Michael and Charlotte; Emma, Phillip, Marika and Suzannah; and Nicholas, and Annalisa; and a loved great- grandfather. Special thanks to all the staff at Seaview Home for the wonderful care provided to our Dad. Messages may be sent to 86 Milton Terrace, Picton 7220. A funeral service for John will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Nelson Square, Picton, at 2.00pm, Thursday, July 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.