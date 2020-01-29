McLEAVEY, John Leo:
Of Levin. On 28 January 2020 at Gardenview Rest Home Levin, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kathy and Steve Graves (Lower Hutt), Richard and Sue (Levin). Much loved grandfather of Nicola and Darren, Sarah, Len, Bridie. Heart filled thanks to all the staff at Gardenview Rest Home for their wonderful care of John. Mass for John will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday 31st January at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, followed by private cremation. Rosary will be at the Church on Thursday evening at 7pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 29, 2020