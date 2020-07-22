McDONALD, John:
On July 20, 2020, peacefully at his home with family, after a long illness; aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Teresa for over 60 years. Beloved father of Neil & Jackie, Ian & Brenda, Roseanne & Rob, Jean, Cathy & Mark. Adored Gow of Vickie, Kerry, John, Stephen, Rebekah, Aaron, David, Jojo, Kristina, Mollie, Alannah, Ashleigh, Maria, Brianna, Emma, Michael, Zandie and Caitlin. Treasured Great-Grandfather of Tyler, Maia, Elliot, Sophie, Ellie, Ollie, Noah, Aria, Shane, Lilly, Arama, Jaden, Kairi, baby Levi (dec) and baby Blake (dec). In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Ave & Main St, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above mentioned Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2020