Acknowledgement

MATTHEWS, John Patrick:

17.3.1939 - 29.8.2019

Kirsten Holst, Anne-Marie Matthews, Libby and Jason Leach, Sue Atkinson, Peter and Mandy Matthews, Craig Jackson and Mel Bridges, Blair Jackson and Kim McIntosh, Kris Jackson and Cheena, Liz and Jen Buxton, and their families, want to thank everyone for the love and support offered to us following John's death. We have been reminded that he was not just a wonderful husband and father (step and in-law), son and brother-in-law to us, but also great friend, lawyer, thespian, Lion, and general life enthusiast! Kirsten (and John, I'm sure!) particularly acknowledge our 'work families' at Langley Twigg (Napier) and ElderHealth (Palmerston North and Horowhenua Hospitals), and Middle District Lions for their ongoing practical support and love. Dr Mike Short is a wonderful GP and friend. John's special carers Carolyn, Judy and Kay made life better and easier, over the last 2 years and more recently. Arohanui Hospice and District Nurses provided back-up at the end. Rev Anne Chrisp and R.J. Cotton have made post death care as easy as it can be. Kirsten would encourage everyone to have conversations about what is important in life (and death) with those around them. Knowing what John wanted made things so much easier to honour. Talk to those you love today!



