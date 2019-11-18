MASLIN, John William Hall:
Passed peacefully on 15th November 2019; surrounded by his family. Loved husband and soulmate of Elisapeta. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Perefoti & Roma, Joy & Matt. Precious beloved Papa of Roman and Orellia. Adored stepfather of Marie and David and families. Loved by his family and aiga. Thanks to family and loved ones for all your love and support and to the awesome teams of doctors and nurses who looked after John in his last days. Last but not least to everyone who called John their friend and buddy. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua on Tuesday, 19th November at 9.30am. (Please Note Change of Time from that printed.)
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019