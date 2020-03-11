John MARSH

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
Death Notice

MARSH, John Bedford:
On Friday, March 6th, 2020, peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pixie for 64 years. Father and father-in-law of Rosamond and John Morrison, Janet and Bill Parkes, Philson and Kathryn Marsh. Grandad of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for John will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday, 16 March 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020
