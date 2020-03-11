MARSH, John Bedford:
On Friday, March 6th, 2020, peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pixie for 64 years. Father and father-in-law of Rosamond and John Morrison, Janet and Bill Parkes, Philson and Kathryn Marsh. Grandad of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for John will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday, 16 March 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020