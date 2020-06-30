MANUEL,
John Hoani (Big John):
On 29th June 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Matiria (nee Pewhairangi). Loved father and father-in-law of Shayne (step-daughter), Rau and Jack, John and Yvonne, Andrea, Milton and Leah, and Russell and Cushla. Loved koko of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad is lying at O Hinepare Marae, Rangitukia. His funeral service will be held at the marae at 11.00am on Thursday 2nd July followed by interment at Rangitukia.
