MAGINN, John James:
1926 – 2020, aged 93 years.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, 9 March. Loved husband of the late Pamela Jean Ofsoski. Father of Elizabeth (Izzy), David and Martin, father-in-law to John and Michelle. Grandfather of Adam, Loren, Sean, Liam and Riley. John was a member of the Working Mens Club for 70 years and a member of the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club for 20 years, he was a life time lover of race horses. The pipes finally called Dad who saw the depression, wars, and love - love won. Respect and love from all of us. Messages to the 'Maginn Family' may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 17 March at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020