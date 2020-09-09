MacLEAN, John Joseph:
Died peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on 5 August 2020, aged 75. Special friend of Wayne, Richard and Sheryl, and Arthur. Messages may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held on Tuesday 15th September 2020, at 2.00pm. For further details, phone Wayne on 0211728225. A Private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2020