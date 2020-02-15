MACGIBBON, John David:
On Saturday 8th February 2020. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Shona McFarlane Retirement Village surrounded by his family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Sandra & Michael, Nicki & Rob, and Ian & Lisa. Dearly loved and adored grandad of Simon, Megan, Aaron, Jakob, Samantha, Jamie, Jess, and loved and treasured great-granddad of Carter, Greyson and Evelyn. Messages to the MacGibbon family can be place in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. At John's request a private service was held in Lower Hutt on Thursday 13th February 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020