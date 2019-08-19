MacGIBBON, John Duncan: Of Dannevirke, at Arohanui Hospice on Saturday 17 August 2019. Aged 81 years. Best friend of Edith, loved father and father-in-law of David and Megan, Peter and Vivien, Stuart and Shona. Very proud Grandad of James and Kate, Billie, Rylie and Millicent. Life member of the Dannevirke Theatre Company and Musical Theatre N.Z. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North and these may be left at the service. Messages c/- Edith, 6 Martin Dale, Hastings 4120 or by email
[email protected]
A reflection of John's life will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Thursday 22 August at 1.30pm followed by a private family cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019