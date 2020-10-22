John LITTLE

Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Plimmerton Bowling Club
Grays Rd
Plimmerton
Death Notice

LITTLE, John William:
Of Whitby. On Monday, 19th October 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, and adored father and father-in-law of Steve & Michelle, and Susan & Jeff. Much loved Grandad of Brayden, Callan, Anna, and Sam. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family funeral will be held, following which friends are invited to celebrate John's life at Plimmerton Bowling Club, Grays Rd, Plimmerton, Tomorrow (Friday, 23rd October), from 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online via www.marypotter.org.nz. Messages for the Little Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2020
