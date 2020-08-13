LIDDY, John Patrick (Jack):
14.11.1918 - 10.8.2020
In his 102nd year. Beloved husband of the late Hilda G Minnis. Dearly loved father of Annette Ransley, Jacqueline Clare Owen, and the late John Phillip (UK) and Meryl Liddy. Loved Grandpa and uncle of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Jack's funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Star of the sea Church, Campion Road, Gisborne, at 12.10pm, on Friday 14th August, followed by interment at Servicemen's Lawn at Taruheru Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020