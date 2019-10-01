LASENBY,
John Millen (Jack):
Dearly beloved youngest son of Linda Bryce and Owen Liberty Lasenby, brother of Alwyn and the late Marie. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth. Much loved dad of Ann, Alan, Jeremy, Rebecca and Ross. Grandad to Jane, Isaac, David, Lizzie, Jessie, Casey and Jared. Beloved friend for many years of Cathie.
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Messages for the family can be sent to "Lasenby family", c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. Jack will be available to view at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Keneperu Drive, Porirua, on Wednesday 2 October, between 10.00am and 3.00pm. A funeral service for Jack will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, 5 Pascoe Avenue, Mana, on Thursday 3 October 2019, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019