LAMBERT, John Alexander:
Passed away peacefully, aged 87, at home in Tawa on 11 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan (nee Hancox). Much loved Dad of Trudy & Jeff, Mark and the late Kim. Much loved Grandad of Nathan & Zuza, and Courtney & Matt. Loved Gigi of Cooper, Izabela, Indie, Bodhi & Alexi. A Memorial Service for John will be held at Tawa Bowling Club on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019
