LAMBERT, John Alexander:
Passed away peacefully, aged 87, at home in Tawa on 11 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan (nee Hancox). Much loved Dad of Trudy & Jeff, Mark and the late Kim. Much loved Grandad of Nathan & Zuza, and Courtney & Matt. Loved Gigi of Cooper, Izabela, Indie, Bodhi & Alexi. A Memorial Service for John will be held at Tawa Bowling Club on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019