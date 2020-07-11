KIERNANDER, John Henry:
Peacefully on Tuesday 7 July 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steven & Sheryl, and Debbie. Loved Grandad of Ashlynne, and Emily, and treasured step- Grandad of Hannah. Loved older brother of his late siblings Colleen, Bryan, and Dennis. Fondly remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Thanks to the caring staff at Woburn Enliven Home. At John's request he has been cremated and we will celebrate his life on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 11.00am, upstairs in the ANZAC Lounge at The Petone Working Men's Club, 57 Udy Street, Petone. Communications to Steven 021 025 93181,
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020