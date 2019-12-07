John JENSEN (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John JENSEN.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Paraparaumu Baptist Church
77 Ruapehu Street
Paraparaumu
View Map
Death Notice

JENSEN, John Hjalmar:
Born 16th May 1929, winged his way to be with his darling wife Franny on 1st December 2019. Aged 90 years old. Patient, kind and loving father to Sue, Kai, Gwenda, Kate and Benedikte. Grandad to Tom and Mike Jensen, Antonia and Max Kohler, and Zoe Blackmore. Historian, art lover, Tolkein fan and an inspirational teacher. A service will be held at the Paraparaumu Baptist Church, 77 Ruapehu Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 14 December 2019, at 2.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.