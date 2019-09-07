JENNINGS, John Earnest:
Reg.No. 688608 NZ Army Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully at Lonsdale Rest Home, with family at his side on 6th September 2019. Loved husband of the late Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Karen and David, Peter, Susan and Maureen and David. Loving Grandad and Great-Grandad John of his 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Lonsdale for their wonderful care and support of our Dad. A service for John will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at the Foxton cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
