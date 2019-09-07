John JENNINGS

Guest Book
  • "After looking after for Dad 8 years without any help and..."
    - Karen Higgie
  •  
    - Maureen Mohr
  • "Dear Maureen, You did your Dad proud. The smile on dad's..."
    - Maxine Jones
  • "RIP Uncle Jack❤"
    - Wendy Cockburn
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
4814
063637918
Death Notice

JENNINGS, John Earnest:
Reg.No. 688608 NZ Army Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully at Lonsdale Rest Home, with family at his side on 6th September 2019. Loved husband of the late Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Karen and David, Peter, Susan and Maureen and David. Loving Grandad and Great-Grandad John of his 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Lonsdale for their wonderful care and support of our Dad. A service for John will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at the Foxton cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.