JAMIESON, John:
Of Featherston. On 27th April 2020, John passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at Wellington Hospital ICU. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Alma, for 54 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jackie and Danny Jamieson and Kevin Jamieson and Kat Norman. Greatly loved Grandad of Samantha Cowden, Ehlana Cowden and Kane Burns, Flynn Treacher, Stephen & Rebecca Jamieson and Special Great-Grandad of Lucas Sandford. Due to Covid 19 a private family farewell followed by private cremation will be held. Family and friends will gather to place John's ashes and celebrate his life at a later date. Heartfelt thanks to Wellington Hospital ICU for their care and support during John's short illness. Messages to the Jamieson family c/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020