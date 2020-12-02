JAMES, John Emrys:
Peacefully on November 27, 2020, at Elderslea surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ceri and Noel, the late Stephen, and Hywel. Much loved grandad of David, Emily and Christopher. Loved Great-Grandad of Summer. Messages to the 'James Family' may be left in John's Tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to all staff at Elderslea. John's service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, corner of Ward Street and Fergusson Drive, on Friday, 4 December, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2020