HYNDMAN, John Emerson:
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on February 28, 2020, aged 97 years. WW2 Bomber Command, RSA Life Member, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, ZL2WW. John had a long teaching career in Blenheim and was a guide and mentor to many people. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne & Ian, David, and Peter & Shirley. Beloved granddad to his 3 granddaughters Lisa (and Willem), Aleesha (and Richard), and Rachelle. Great-grandfather of Ayden, and Isabelle. The family have appreciated the kindness and care given to John by the staff at Malvina Major Village in the past few years. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020