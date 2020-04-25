Acknowledgement

HUTCHISON, John (Jackie):



Margaret, Jordon, Karen, Innes, Sarah, Oban and Ron would like to acknowledge the kindness and support shown following the sudden and devastating loss of Jackie. We appreciate and thank you for the condolences, cards, flowers and constant food supply to help us through those early days and weeks. The outpouring of love for this special man is a great comfort to the family. Thanks to all who attended Jackie's funeral especially those who travelled long distances. We would also like to acknowledge the staff, residents and visitors of St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Wellington Free Ambulance Service, Dr Fairley and staff at Wellington Hospital, Stokes Valley Masonic Lodge, Gee and Hickton Funeral Directors and Caroline Richards Officiator. A special thanks to Kaye and Ray Campbell and Jo and Kevin Odlum for your ongoing love and support. Please accept this as a personal thanks to you all. The Hutchison Family.



