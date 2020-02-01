HUTCHISON, John
(Jackie or Jack):
Of Stokes Valley. On 27 January 2020 at Wellington Hospital; aged 65 years. Devoted husband of Margaret, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Innes & Sarah, and Jordon & Karen. Much loved Grandpa of Oban, lifelong faithful friend of Ron and treasured by his extended family in Scotland.
"A good man who will be sorely missed"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be paid directly to https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, February, 3, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. All messages to "the Hutchison family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020