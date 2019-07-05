HORN, John Maxwell:

John passed away peacefully into God's Eternal Arms on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at Wellington Hospital, following a recent accident at home, aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Miriam, and brother-in-law to Steve & Bronwyn, Mark & Ruth, Tim & Jude, and Dave. Loved by all his nieces and nephews, especially Sara & Tim; Chrissie & Ben; Jonathan & Adrienne; and loved great-uncle of Evie, Theo, and Zoe. John will be sadly missed by the McWilliams family, loved "Grandpa John" to Ethan, and Olivia, and fondly remembered by his Hope Centre Family. Special thanks to the team of professionals at Wellington Regional Hospital for their special care of John and support to the family. Special thanks to Pastor Paul and Pastor Seth for their continued prayers and ongoing care at this sad time. Donations can be made to Ignite Sport, PO Box 30051, Lower Hutt 5040 or Ignite Sport Trust, 12-3142-0276022-00 or

donations can be left at the service. All communications to the Horn family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate John's life will be held at the Hope Centre, 8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 8th July 2019 at 1.00pm.





