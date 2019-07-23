HOOPER,
John Albert (Jack):
Of Levin. Died peacefully after a short illness, at Palmerston North Hospital, on Sunday 21st July 2019, aged 96 years. Loving husband and companion of the late Irene Leila Hooper, 65 years wed. A true family man and life-long railway stalwart. Jack will be sorely missed by all his family: Robert and Julie Hooper (Wellington), Brian and Jan Hooper (Levin), and Claire and Gavin Glasgow (New Plymouth). Loving Grandfather of Rowan, Emma, Chloe, Daniel, Melodie, Ben, Shaun, Jared, and his 11 great-grandchildren. A service for Jack will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Avenue North Road, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2019