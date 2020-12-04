HONEY, John Richard:
On 1 December 2020 peacefully at Manor Park Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband of Trish, loving father of David & Teha (Melbourne), Brian & Tania (Auckland), Grant & Leigh (Wellington) and very proud Grandad of Daniel and Brendan; Zach, Caleb and Ben; and Rachel and Kate. Loved brother of Noeline & Ron Gardiner (Napier) Lorraine & Vince Reid (Canberra), Keith & Kate Honey (Greymouth) Brian & Dal Honey (Hamilton), brother-in-law of Diane Shea (Hamilton), and Joce Ruzicka (dec). A Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Fergusson Drive and Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga on Tuesday, 8 December 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. No flowers please. Messages to the Honey Family, c/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020